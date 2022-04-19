Transfer news: Real Madrid want Chelsea pair

Real Madrid are monitoring Chelsea wing-back Reece James, with Carlo Ancelotti's scouts watching the 22-year-old nine times this season. (Mirror), external

Real are also looking into the possibility of signing Blues defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer when the centre-back's contract expires at the end of June. (ESPN), external

Inter Milan's directors are open to taking back 28-year-old Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on a loan deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia), external

