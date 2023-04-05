West Ham United v Newcastle United: Pick of the stats

West Ham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games, winning three of them (D2), as many as they had in their previous 12 at the London Stadium beforehand (W3 D3 L6). The Hammers have also kept three clean sheets in this run, as many as they had in their previous 16 home league matches before this.

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League away games (W5 D4), going down 2-0 at Man City last month. Overall, no side has lost fewer games on the road this season than the Magpies (2).