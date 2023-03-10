Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter to find his feet after a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues impressively overturned a first-leg deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund in midweek to alleviate the pressure on Potter.

However, before last Saturday's win over Leeds United, it was just one victory in 12 games for Chelsea, and Rodgers - under pressure himself at Leicester - recognises the tricky situation Potter is in.

"It's part of the job at this level," he said. "If you don't win games, you're under pressure.

"From Graham's perspective, he's very new into there and it's a difficult challenge because he has so many new players. It's difficult to keep 30 players happy. It's just time.

"At the top clubs, you may not get time but he is deserving of it. When you make structural changes, it takes time to settle."

Rodgers anticipates serious changes of Leicester's own in the summer. For now, he is hoping to play his part in enacting them.

"Clearly the club is coming to the end of a cycle," he said. "There will be a natural progression of the team and it's exciting.

"It happens to the best teams and there will be a new energy. But we have a massive job to do before then and we have to finish as strongly as we can."