Starfelt suffers hip injury - gossip

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed centre-back Carl Starfelt was substituted at half-time against Hearts on Saturday due to a hip injury. (Scottish Sun), external

Midfielder Aaron Mooy says he is embracing the "enjoyable" trophy pressure at Celtic. (Daily Record), external

Hearts and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin says he has "nothing but admiration" for fellow countryman Mooy, who scored Celtic's opening goal in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Tynecastle. (Glasgow Times), external

