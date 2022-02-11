Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this weekend's round of Premier League predictions is actor and self-professed Arsenal fan Jeremy Piven.

Piven has a new film titled American Night which was released on digital download this week.

He may not have the greatest knowledge of football but he describes himself as an Arsenal fan and "like Ted Lasso" due to his lack of knowledge but appreciation for the sport.

"My first football match was Arsenal, so technically I'm an Arsenal fan because of that. I love the way it works.

"But I am not going to claim to know much about football - think of me as being like Ted Lasso with my attitude to it, because I don't have a huge reference for the game, but I do really appreciate it.

"I didn't see any goals at the Emirates but it was an incredible experience. To see that kind of atmosphere and see people that dedicated and knowledgeable about the sport, that they can be so passionate and focused for a zero-zero match was amazing really.

"To just be talking for days about the defence - I mean that's dedication!"

