Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

We’ve finally got our first win of 2022 - that was much-needed.

We defended well and managed to keep another clean sheet but we had to dig deep so a big well done to the players for that.

All the chatter is about the red card issued to Martinelli, and rightly so. I think it's questionable and very harsh from the referee. Fair enough, Martinelli should have been aware of his actions, but I am not happy with how the referee dealt with it.

Fortunately, he’ll only miss one game, against Brentford, and this will be a chance for Pepe to hopefully get some Premier League minutes. We also have Eddie Nketiah as an attacking option and he's a player that Mikel Arteta is clearly keen on holding on to.

It’s a great opportunity for both Nketiah and Pepe to prove themselves.