Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

By the time they play, Arsenal will know how Tottenham got on at Anfield the previous day and whether a win would send them five points clear of Spurs before the north London derby on Thursday.

Whatever Spurs do, though, Arsenal have just got to look after themselves from here on in. The derby doesn't matter yet - for now, this game against Leeds is their biggest game of the season.

Leeds have also got plenty to play for, because they have been dragged right into the relegation scrap.

They certainly haven't been short of effort since Jesse Marsch took over, but Arsenal showed against West Ham last week that they can scrap for the points when they have to.

Bobbie's prediction: 3-1

I don't know why Manchester City had to beat Leeds so badly last week - it's just a headache because when that happens you always think they will try to prove something in their next game. They will attack us, which will leave us some space. We will probably still beat them, but I don't think we will keep a clean sheet.

