The red card for Malo Gusto is no excuse for yet another Chelsea defeat, believes former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Gusto was dismissed against Aston Villa with the score goalless and Ollie Watkins scored 15 minutes later to clinch the points at Stamford Bridge.

However, Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the performances and results at Chelsea are simply not good enough.

"I am not using that as an excuse," he said. "Players get red cards. This is Chelsea. Fans have high expectations and they are not going to give any manager the time or luxury just to say they are rebuilding or developing players.

"They have a right to those expectations. How can you spend £1bn on players based on potential? It is an absolute mess.

"And Mauricio Pochettino knew what he was getting into. He has to embrace it."

Times journalist Charlotte Duncker agreed, arguing there is "a lot of work to be done".

"Whether [the board] view it as a work in progress or they will get itchy feet, I do not know," she said. "Hopefully not, as if they get rid of Pochettino, I don't see how it is going to progress in the long term."

