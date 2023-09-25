After Sheffield United were hammered 8-0 by Newcastle at home on Sunday, former forward Carl Asaba was speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast about the "upsetting" display: "In isolation you can look at this and think it was one of the worst defensive displays I have seen, so passive and just watching the other team who are full of international top players.

"You know you have to be in their face, you know you have to unsettle them because they have go the quality to hurt any team, let alone us. Our pre-requisite for Sheffield United this season is you have to turn up, be committed, be brave, work your socks off and make your opposite number beat you physically. We didn't do that, we tried to go tippy-tappy with one of the best teams in the Premier League and you can't do it.

"What's worrying is maybe our players, because they have been really good in the first five or six matches and not got what they deserved, last week against Tottenham they played a great level and were technically really good, I'm more concerned they think they can play on a par and just be as skilful as you like against the opposite team and that's not right.

"This team you're not as good as Newcastle technically, your pre-requisite is graft, determination, team spirt and ethic and that wasn't there today and that's the first time I've seen it. [It's] Really really upsetting."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds