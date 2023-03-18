Analysis: Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

This was about as comfortable an afternoon as a team is likely to get in the Premier League.

While Aston Villa taking until the 80th minute to score the second will have kept fans slightly on edge, the result was barely in doubt after Douglas Luiz's seventh minute opener.

Unai Emery's side controlled the game throughout with Luiz and John McGinn marshalling the middle of the park superbly.

The solid foundations laid by that duo allowed Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins to flourish further forward and exploit Bournemouth's defensive frailties.

The visitors' threat on the counter is clear but Villa kept that to a minimum in what was a very accomplished team performance.

Villa's progress under Emery is clear and the numbers back it up. They have taken 26 points from 14 games under the Spaniard after amassing just 12 from their first 13 league games.

With the teams between sixth and 11th separated by just four points, Villa go into their last 11 games of the season with a chance to push for an unlikely European place.