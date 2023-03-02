Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley is part of a panel at the FT Business of Football Summit discussing the subject of 'How to make money out of football'.

She has admitted it was a mistake not to bring in more staff behind the scenes when the Saudi-backed deal to buy the Magpies went through.

"We had to be prudent because we would have hit FFP, so avoiding relegation was critical," said Staveley.

"But looking back, we should have brought in more staff more quickly."

Highly-rated Darren Eales took over as chief executive in July, having most recently worked in the United States at MLS side Atlanta United.

And Dan Ashworth was appointed as the Magpies sporting director in June.