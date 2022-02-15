Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

After a great 2020-21 Premier League campaign, Jarrod Bowen has truly affirmed his quality this season. Like a handful of players in the Premier League, he began his career in non-league after unsuccessful trials at Aston Villa and Cardiff City. When he joined Hereford Town, the Leominster-born forward proved an instant hit.

Since moving on from non-league, Bowen’s climb to the top has been steady. In 124 games at Hull City, he racked up 54 goals and 14 assists, being named both Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2017-18.

We warmly welcomed his move to West Ham in 2020 as we knew the ability he possessed in the Championship. In all competitions this season, he has a combined 23 goals and assists in 35 matches – more than any other English player.

Based on these, many questions would be asked of Gareth Southgate if he kept Bowen out of the England picture, especially if he continues this fine run of form. In our opinion, Bowen is the best attacking Englishman in the Premier League and truly deserves a Three Lions call-up.