James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham have been characteristically quiet in the transfer window this month, only bringing in Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

With Gianluca Scamacca injured and still getting used to life in England, and Michail Antonio not as effective as he once was, signing a striker was incredibly important. But, after just 15 minutes off the bench on his debut, Ings is already injured and expected to be sidelined for weeks.

This is typical West Ham, but questions need to be asked of the overall transfer strategy at the club. Last January, we were in desperate need of a striker to help Antonio with the responsibility of firing us to a top-four finish and Europa League glory.

David Moyes opted against signing one and we ended up finishing seventh and losing in the Europa League semi-finals, clearly running out of steam as the season petered out.

Now, as we battle against relegation, Moyes finally felt it was the right time to bring in a striker mid-season, only for him to be injured almost immediately and leaving us in the exact same predicament we were in before.

It's a shame there wasn't a similar appetite to sign a striker last winter, when we needed one most. Things could be so different now.

Regardless, this squad is more than good enough to recover from a torrid first-half of the season, even if no more signings arrive before Tuesday's deadline.