It's the Footballer's Football Podcast derby on Wednesday and co-hosts Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson are both planning celebrations to goad each other if they get the upper hand.

Wilson has a fine record against West Ham (10 goals in 12 games) and is backing himself to score again, particularly after netting in the win over Manchester United on Sunday.

However, the strikers are realistic enough to know that any contribution they make is likely to only be from the substitutes' bench.

"I love scoring at that place [London Stadium] and I've promised to do the Macarena," said Wilson. "I want all the bubbles blowing on me while I'm doing it if I score there.

"But maybe I'll have to do it from the bench - I'll be warming up doing the Macarena!"

"I'm going to kick you," laughed Antonio. "I'll be on the bench, but if you're there, I'll come and kick your ankle!"

The West Ham man is confident his side will secure another vital points in their bid to escape relegation while Wilson knows it will be challenging.

"I think it'll be 2-0 with another clean sheet for us," said Antonio.

"It'll be a tough game because they won their last at home," said Wilson. "They will have a bit of confidence but we want to keep playing the way we have been doing.

"For me, there's only one outcome."

Listen to a full preview on BBC Sounds