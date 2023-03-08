Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

There is too much serious business still to do for Wolves to think too far ahead, but it has felt for a while as though significant figures Adama Traore ad Raul Jimenez will not be part of the future.

As fortunes improved under Julen Lopetegui, they drifted further from the team’s centre of gravity, shuffled in - and more often out - of the starting XI.

Traore’s contract ends this summer, with negotiations apparently foundering long ago, and while Jimenez is hugely loved, his fitness struggles before the World Cup and form have been tough to watch.

Neither started against Tottenham, yet by full-time Molineux resonated to their names. It could have been 2019 again. Three days after a thankless grind at Anfield, Jimenez came on when Diego Costa’s knee popped, and Lopetegui turned to Traore at half-time - a wildcard choice to disrupt Spurs’ increasingly suffocating control.

Traore has been tuned out of Wolves’ frequency of late, but here he was locked in. Jimenez seemed recharged, too strong and cunning for Spurs. He deserved a long-overdue goal, but Fraser Forster could deny only one, not both.

It is no slight on Traore to suggest it suited him for his chance to be a test of reflexes rather than technique. Traore shines when the game is at its rawest – speed, strength and power.

In modern football, coaches seem happiest when their team has control, keeping the play to a strict pattern to manoeuvre and slow down opponents. Traore is the antidote to this. The agent of chaos. He stretches and quickens a match. Things happen. Wolves are not always better when he plays, but they are often more exciting.

This week marks a year since Jimenez last scored a Premier League goal - unbelievably, no central striker has scored for Wolves in that time.

With Costa injured, Jimenez may play more frequently, and Saturday’s performance restored optimism the goal drought will soon break.

Molineux’s South Bank longs to sing his song again.

