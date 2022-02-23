Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Difficult all season talking about fine margins. Not been far away all season. We are beginning to get the details right.

"People are ready to play and taking on the challenge. Never overthought the table. Not because I am naïve. I believe in the players. When we are right we can compete with everyone. Statistically we are strong during the second-half of the season.

"I know what we do and how we do it. I have great trust in our players. After the Leeds game, we agreed it wasn’t us.

"Our focus is on us. That won’t change. Every season is a tough season for us. Nine points out of six games, including four against the top four. Could we back up the display from Brighton. I was very pleased with that."