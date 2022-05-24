Ben Tomensen, Talking Shutt, external

Oh man, football.

I watched the game at my parents and was driving so only had one celebratory limoncello but it felt like I had polished off 10 pints. Emotionally hungover.

When it works out, you kind of think would you have had it any other way? But staying away from relegation has to be the first priority next season.

Now we can look at building and moving forward. Lessons have to be learned - there can no longer be "doing things on the cheap". In this league, you need to get the best players you can and have a squad ready for 38 games.

Thank you to Marcelo Bielsa. It didn't end the way we wanted with him but ultimately it's job done. And thank you and goodbye to Raphinha. You've earned your move to the football elite and its been a joy to have you at Leeds.