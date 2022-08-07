Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC MOTD 2: “First of all I'm disappointed that’s clear.

"We have to take the lessons. We could have been better on the ball, making too many easy mistakes. Also out of possession the organisation, [they were] goals they should not have scored.

"Brighton is a good team but I look to my team and we should have done things better and I thought it was unnecessary to give two easy goals away if we are better on the ball and make better decisions, not only with technical skills but with our choices and then we could have dominated the game.

"[In the second half] I saw a team that sticks together, who battles and also creates chances. We came back in the game but it was also about execution I think we had really good chances with [Marcus] Rashford. At least we created chances.

On the scale of the job: "I’m aware of it from before and this game does not change it. It’s a hell of a job and we have to work really hard, analyse, learn the lessons and move forward.

On Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness: "This game will help [Cristiano Ronaldo] get a better fitness level but not only Cristiano the whole team has to work. The team has to learn especially on the execution of the game plan, we could have done things better."