Neilson: Hearts 'merited' derby win

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland following his side's 1-1 draw in the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.

"We're devastated not to get the three points which I think we merited. We dominated the game throughout except the opening 10-15 minutes but then we had total control and had a number of chances to get that second or third goal and we didn't take it and we've paid the price.

"I thought our forwards were exceptional today. We created a lot of chances, there is still a lot of sharpness to come from them all but as we go along, we will see a lot more from them.

"Even towards the end of the game we were still creating chances and that is the pleasing thing for me. We didn't just sit in, we came away from home, to Easter Road and dominated and deserve a lot of plaudits today.

"We should've just been over the line but we didn't do it."