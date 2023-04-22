Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is eyeing a ‘post-split scrap’ as his side try and avoid returning to the Scottish Championship.

He told BBC Scotland: “We’ve had two tight matches against St Mirren, obviously both teams have been playing with a back five this season and we wanted to make sure we had enough legs through the middle of the park.

“We wanted to show some personality, we knew it was a big game for St Mirren today and they've well deserved their top six finish, Stephen’s done a great job here, but we knew we had a performance in us.

“It’s three clean sheets now against St Mirren and to do that you have to do so much right in the game and we did that, I thought it was a really strong performance.

“If we were going to start winning we needed to start winning away from home quickly and we managed to do that, and I think that’s important for us confidence-wise going forward.

“I think that result against a good side can give us the confidence and belief going into these post-split games

“Really looking forward to those head-to-head games, can’t wait to have a scrap with that.”