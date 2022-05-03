Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

"I DID say one trophy minimum, but when we stare down the barrel of a few... that’s what we are looking at."

Just 23 years old and on the cusp of a third Champions League final. Simply another day in the life of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He’s one of the many players who have made this kind of success seem ordinary when it is anything but. Let’s be clear: this is an extraordinary group achieving extraordinary things.

It’s a group of players who want to be in the history books again come the end of May, and Tuesday night decides whether Liverpool will play every single game of football possible this season.

They won’t just settle for that, though, because they know this is as good a chance as they’ll ever have to win it all. The odds keep on edging in their favour.

Remember, this time last year we were fighting for our place to play in this competition. We were still watching football from our homes. We had no idea what was to come, both in a footballing and wider world sense.

Now, 12 months on? Paris awaits. Get the job done, Reds, and we’ll be taking our seats on the Eurostar in 25 days’ time.