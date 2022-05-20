Former Everton forward James McFadden says the "absolutely magnificent support" at Goodison Park has dragged Frank Lampard's side to Premier League safety.

Everton came from two goals down at half-time against Crystal Palace on Thursday to escape relegation trouble and, while praising the players' spirit, McFadden believes the fans deserve the credit.

"Before Lampard came in, it was a broken club," McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Everyone was fighting against the running of the club and there was no harmony.

"But the fans stood up to show how much they cared and that's brought everyone together.

"The willingness to fight Everton have shown is what the fans have been asking for all season. There were incredible scenes at the final whistle."

Ex-Palace striker Clinton Morrison agreed, saying he'd never known an atmosphere like it.

"Goodison Park was bouncing," he said. "I don't think I've ever watched an atmosphere like that before."

