Luke Ayling will be out of action until the autumn after having surgery on his long-standing knee injury.

The 30-year-old full-back first suffered discomfort in the knee against Newcastle in September and a small operation allowed him to return in December with a view to full surgery in the close season.

He made a further 22 appearances for the Whites in all competitions and, with his season over after a red card at Arsenal, he has now had more definitive surgery.

It is expected he will return to training in the autumn.