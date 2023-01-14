Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We needed so much to go right and do so much right ourselves to give ourselves a chance. We nullified the majority of their threat for long spells in the game.

"To lose a goal from a set-piece, when we've got good size and experience about us, is just really disappointing.

"We showed good personality and appetite and courage to get after them at the right times. You have to pick and choose your moments against Celtic, and we had to be smart with that. The players did so much right.

"It's not the right decision. It's a penalty kick at the death. The ball is quite flat, Giakoumakis can't get to the ball and he's put his arms round Joe Wright. I thought it was a penalty at the time and even more so having seen it back.

"I don't understand. We were told VAR would help the situation. I think VAR can at least ask the referee to have another look. Having seen it again, it is a penalty. It's a clumsy challenge.

"I feel that was a penalty kick and I'm so disappointed for the players because I thought we deserved to take it to extra-time."