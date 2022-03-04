BBC Sport

'This club must be even better when I am not here any more'

Jurgen Klopp has said as it stands nothing has changed regarding his Liverpool future.

His current deal runs until 2024, and when asked if having a squad as exciting as he currently does would make him want to stay longer, he said: "Not really. The plan is still the same.

"When I decide, or if I decide, to leave - maybe I get the sack in '23, who knows -but if I decide in '24 that I will stop, it has nothing to do with the quality of the squad.

"All the things are for the long term. This club must be even better, especially when I am not here any more, and that is  the plan That’s what we are working on.

"It’s not so important how long I will stay. It’s much more important what we do until then."

On whether the desire to win more trophies with Liverpool could carry him forward, Klopp said: "There is a long time and a lot of trophies out there so we will give it a try.

"The only other thing is there are many other teams who want to do it in Europe and England. It’s always a question of perspective. I heard maybe here and there that we could have won more.

"Now we won the Carabao Cup and all of a sudden we are only missing the FA Cup and then we have the whole collection.

"It’s really nice but I couldn’t be bothered about it. If there is a competition we will try to win it - and if not we still try to be the best version of ourselves."