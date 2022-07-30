Martindale praise for Nouble display

Livingston manager David Martindale lamented a missed breakaway chance for Joel Nouble to score his second goal of the game as Rangers came from a goal behind to win on the Scottish Premiership's opening day.

"There was a big moment when Joel breaks through," Martindale told BBC Scotland. "At 1-0, you go two goals up, it’s a different game."

Nouble nevertheless received praise for his performance, which started with a fine chipped opening goal after five minutes.

“I thought it was a very good overall number nine performance. Let’s be honest, we probably sold Lyndon Dykes from a similar performance.

“His finishing is coming on. It’s a part of a game we’ve had to work on with him. Fair play to Joel, he told us he bought a new pair of boots with goals in them."

Martindale was disappointed that his side fell short of a surprise win.

“I think, the first half, we dealt with them really well," he said. "They didn’t cause us many problems.

"Scott Arfield scores every time he comes here. And then James Tavernier does what he does. I’m gutted for the players. I’m not saying we deserved more, I think we were unlucky.

“Apart from two moments of magic, we were probably still in the game."