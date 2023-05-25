New CEO Harris hopes to provide 'stability' at Saints

Former director Stan Harris has returned to St Johnstone in a new role of CEO.

Chairman Steve Brown will stand down next week after 11 years at the helm, and owner Geoff Brown - who is seeking a buyer for the club - becomes honorary president.

Alan Storrar joins as a director as part of the reshuffle.

Harris was previously a director for 15 years before giving up the role in 2021 for health reasons.

He said: "This is a wonderful honour to be given the role of CEO at St Johnstone.

"With Steve Brown standing down as chairman, and the club up for sale, it's important to have someone at the helm who knows the club inside out.

"We feel my appointment will help the overall stability and continuity. I will lead the board and report to the Brown family."

Steve Brown, whose vice-chairman Charlie Fraser is also leaving, said: "Stan was a brilliant member of our board for 15 years and it's great to have him back, leading the football club.

"My dad will now become honorary president instead of chairman. We feel that role is more befitting of his overall contribution to St Johnstone over a period of 37 years."