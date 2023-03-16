Nnamdi Ofoborh will see a third cardiac specialist over the issue that has prevented the midfielder playing since joining Rangers from Bournemouth in 2021.

The 23-year-old, who has returned to light training, this week posted photos on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed with messages including: “Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out."

“I don’t see how he can be commenting on the club,” said Rangers manager Michael Beale.

"It is a really personal matter. Since coming to Rangers he has never been able to train with the group or play with the group.

"He’s been away seeing the best cardiologists we could find. He’s seen two and we’re now supporting him to see a third. It is fair to say those opinions have not always been perfect.

"I am close to him and I really feel for his situation, he is a young man who has had his whole life turned upside down in the last two years and he has found it really difficult with the feedback he has been getting.

"The club has been fantastic in the support for him the whole way through the two years. It is just a really difficult situation.

"Everything we could have done as a football club we have done."