Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Manchester United on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Benoit Badiashile will be out for "months, rather than weeks" with his hamstring injury picked up in training. Lampard said it was "a big blow".

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount remain sidelined but Joao Felix returns after missing the defeat at Manchester City.

Lampard would not comment on Mount’s future amid growing speculation he will leave in the summer: "That’s between Mason and the club."

There are many reasons why Chelsea have dipped below form this season: "There is a lot to go over to get to the bottom of it. The club has to explore every factor and make sure it does not happen again. It could be a long process – from my experience, when you switch something off, it isn’t easy to switch on again."

He expects his players to "do the basics right" at Old Trafford and added: "They have to show there is something resting on this game in terms of their personal and collective approach. We have to go with a very good mentality against a good team who are fighting for something we have had for many years - and now we don’t have it."

