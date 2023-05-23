Manchester United are in talks to over a deal to sign Brazil forward Neymar, 31, from Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French, external)

United are also trying to complete a deal for Napoli's Kim Min-jae, 26, with PSG also interested in the South Korea defender. (Sun, external)

Manchester United are willing to let Anthony Martial leave after running out of patience with the forward. (Sun, external)

Bayern Munich have told United they will have to pay about £22m to sign on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent deal this summer. (Sky Sport Germany, external)

