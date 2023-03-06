West Ham board sticking with Moyes

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham's travelling supporters seemed to turn against David Moyes during the second half of their 4-0 hammering at Brighton on Saturday.

But, crucially, for now, the Scot retains the support of the club's hierarchy.

That means he will be in charge for Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 game against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.

West Ham play Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Saturday and then have a blank weekend due to Manchester City's progress in the FA Cup.

They are two places and a point above the relegation zone.