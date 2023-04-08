Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BBC Sport: "The first goal is more than costly. Villa had the ball and territory but really Keylor [Navas] hasn't had to make a save in the whole game. The second goal is what it is because we're down to ten men with injuries today. Although we had to control the game without the ball we were comfortable. Villa didn't look a threat at all, but they're a good team. We've given the goal away and the game has changed.

"We recovered well, had quite a few attacks and a lot of set-pieces and corners we won. We tried to make changes to keep the impetus. After that we had had to go down to ten men because we picked up an injury after it. Just another disappointing day."

On if he can take positives from today: "We were fine in the game. We're away from home, our away record speaks for itself and we won't try and hide from that, I certainly won't.

"We were fine. To give that goal away and the way we gave it away, we can only blame ourselves. Even though we did respond well ten men completely stifled our rhythm and it felt like a day where a lot of things didn't go our way."

On the fans chanting to support him before the game: "That's the bit that hurts the most, that we and I are desperate to do well for the supporters and the club. It makes these moments and these mistakes and these goals even more costly and even more hurtful.

"I repeat what I've said, we can blame nobody but ourselves because of the mistakes we made."