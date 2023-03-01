Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's FA Cup win at Bristol City: "We are delighted as we started really well. We felt how dangerous they are in the transitions and they have really good players. At 1-0 everything is open, but we scored the second and third and I'm happy because this competition is so nice.

"We won one and reached the semi-finals when we didn't perform well. Mainly because it was three days after away games in the Champions League and we were exhausted.

"Hopefully this season we can go through in better condition and reach another final of the FA Cup."

On Phil Foden who scored twice: "I said last week that we don't have any doubts about him. His impact since he arrived has been flabbergasting. He has been awesome and is getting better and better.

"He has struggled a little bit with the ankle, but he doesn't complain. He wants to train and he wants to play, even with problems.

"But it's not about the goal he scored in the last game (at Bournemouth), or the two goals he scored today. It's about how aggressive he is. Every single action is 100 per cent and at the end it will pay off."