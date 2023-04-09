Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: What Gracia said

Leeds manager Javi Gracia, speaking to BBC Sport: "We did a very good first half where we had the chance to kill the game if we took the chances we had. Of course conceding the goal before half-time changed the game and after 1-1 we didn't start at the same level as the first. Then the game was really tough for us. Palace has very good players to play with spaces and they killed us.

"The second half is the worst moment from my arrival because in the rest of the games, and today in the first half, we have competed always."