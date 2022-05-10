This week's live football commentaries

It's another busy week of Premier League action on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra as the title race continues, and Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

Tuesday, 10 May

Aston Villa v Liverpool (20:00)

Wednesday, 11 May

Wolves v Manchester City (20:15)

Leeds v Chelsea (19:30, Sports Extra)

Thursday, 12 May

Tottenham v Arsenal (19:45)

Saturday, 14 May

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:45)

Sunday, 15 May

West Ham v Manchester City (14:00)

Wolves v Norwich (14:00, Premier League online)

Everton v Brentford (16:30)

All times BST