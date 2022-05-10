This week's live football commentaries
It's another busy week of Premier League action on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra as the title race continues, and Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final.
Tuesday, 10 May
Aston Villa v Liverpool (20:00)
Wednesday, 11 May
Wolves v Manchester City (20:15)
Leeds v Chelsea (19:30, Sports Extra)
Thursday, 12 May
Tottenham v Arsenal (19:45)
Saturday, 14 May
Chelsea v Liverpool (16:45)
Sunday, 15 May
West Ham v Manchester City (14:00)
Wolves v Norwich (14:00, Premier League online)
Everton v Brentford (16:30)
All times BST