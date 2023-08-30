'Will Celtic strengthen significantly in final days of transfer window?'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Though there is probably no such thing as a humdrum week at a club the size of Celtic, the events of the next few days could have a seismic effect on the season ahead.

The reasons are two-fold: the closing of the transfer window (or more pertinently the business done by the club before the deadline) and Sunday’s Old Firm game at Ibrox.

There are various scenarios that could unfold but for the sake of entertainment let’s consider the best case and worst case.

In an ideal world, Celtic would have had their transfer ducks in a row well before the end of the window, but there is still time for Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team to add real quality not just to the squad but to the starting XI, while also shipping out some of those currently surplus to requirements.

If they can do that before going to Ibrox and taking all three points, all will be well with the world according to those of a Celtic bent, the uncertainty and disgruntlement caused by poor results against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone as well as an underwhelming transfer window forgiven and forgotten.

But if the club are unable to strengthen significantly, if their key targets cannot be captured and they have to go with a squad the manager himself admitted was weakened and they go on to lose at the home of their bitter rivals, expect the levels of discontent to rise significantly. Interesting times ahead.