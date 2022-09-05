Motherwell 0-0 Dundee Utd: Your reaction

Gordon: Stevie [Hammell] has brought structured pace and creativity to our play with more depth to the squad. Kevin van Veen misfiring on Saturday but that happens - even to real the real Bergkamp. Once Louis [Moult] is fit, we may be less dependent on him and both can assist well too. Looking forward to the season ahead but no matter what, Stevie stays for years.

Anon: Kevin van Veen unlucky not to have at least a hat-trick, the most one sided 0-0.