Docherty on injury concerns, goalkeeper conundrum, and potential incomings
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premiership trip to St Mirren.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Summer signing Aaron Donnelly has returned to his parent club Nottingham Forest for treatment after damaging ankle ligaments in training with Docherty saying he will be out "for a while".
The club are also awaiting the results of a scan after Antonio Portales injured his knee during the weekend game with Motherwell.
After deciding not to include Trevor Carson in the squad for last weekend's game to give him some extra training time, Docherty says the goalkeeper will be considered for the trip to his former club St Mirren. Says it gives him "a decision to make now, which is a good situation to be in".
On new signings, he hopes to "add another one or two" to his squad.
Says there are plenty of positives they can take from their weekend draw with Motherwell.
He believes they will need to be at their best to beat St Mirren but says they have a game plan and have "a confidence in ourselves".