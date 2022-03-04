Liverpool v West Ham: Team news

Liverpool are missing defender Joel Matip because of illness and Naby Keita is a doubt, but Curtis Jones is back in contention following a thigh injury.

Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino are expected to remain out with respective thigh and muscular injuries.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to feature despite sustaining a head injury that required stitches in the FA Cup defeat at Southampton.

Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble should both be available.

