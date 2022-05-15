Tottenham 1-0 Burnley - Jackson reaction

Burnley caretaker Michael Jackson on the penalty decision which led to Tottenham's winner in their 1-0 victory: “I watched it back and I don’t think it’s a penalty.

“You’ve got to look at the context of what’s happened before that ball has even come in. It’s an 18-yard box with bodies in it, people competing. Ashley is trying to keep his balance, the ball comes in and how he can get out of the way of it, I don’t know.

"You don’t stand in an 18-yard box with your arms by your side. You don’t do that. I don’t know if the referee has played football before but your arms are up, your arms are there to protect you and help you to move and give you strength.

"So, I don’t get it. No-one has even appealed for a penalty. You could go back into the 18-yard box before a corner comes in and say there has been three shirt pulls, someone has pulled someone arm and you would never get the game going.

"Listen, I am annoyed about that but on the flip side of it, I am really proud of the group. They have had a right go today and I have seen some really good signs again. I see a group that were fighting, and had that spirit too."