'Touch of class' Odegaard picked out by Garth
Martin Odegaard makes it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after Arsenal secured a fifth win in a row by defeating Leicester 2-0.
I was taken to task last week by a punter, in a petrol station of all places, who asked me why I hadn't selected Martin Odegaard in my team after his performance against Watford. I had thought about putting Odegaard in for a while but realised I had run out of places.
Reece James, Philippe Coutinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were a bit spicy, I told this punter, but I did say to him he had a fair point.
No such problems this week.
In a performance that was not scintillating but professional - and I thought Leicester were poor - Odegaard looks a touch of class.
Arsenal are turning out steady, consistent performances.