Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Two games into the new season and it would be fair to say Manchester United have been far from their scintillating best.

They may have come away with three points against Wolves but late penalty controversy proved key - as did a number of missed chances for the West Midlands club.

The Red Devils started better against a new-look Tottenham side, but a difficult second-half cost them and ultimately saw them well-beaten on the day.

But, is this beginning to the new season a surprise for United fans?

It's not the first time they have got off to a slow start.

After Erik ten Hag's first two games last season they had yet to pick up a point - a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford leaving many supporters concerned.

They soon picked themselves up - going onto win their next three - but would find themselves six points off early pace setters Arsenal.

In fact, only once in the past five seasons have United found themselves on parity with the early leaders - 2021-22 where they sat third on 13 points alongside Liverpool and Chelsea - and in that season they went on to finish sixth.

After defeats to Crystal Palace, Spurs and a draw with Chelsea, 2020-21 would be their slowest start in recent times. In a Covid-impacted season, United sat 15th in the table after five games with seven points - albeit with a game in hand - but did go on to finish second, 12 points behind rivals Manchester City.

In 2019-20 and 2018-19, United were once again off the early pace set by some of their rivals, picking up eight and nine points respectively from their first five games.

So is this stuttering start something of a bad habit for United?

While the season is a long one, with tough games against Arsenal and league leaders Brighton still to come in their next three fixtures, points at all stages can prove pivotal come the end of the campaign and Ten Hag's side will be hoping to not lose anymore ground on those fighting for the biggest prizes.