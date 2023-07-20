We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Ferret: I would love to see Steed Malbranque in our current squad and think he would fit Marco Silva's system perfectly. Fast, skilful, great engine and an eye for a killer pass. He wasn't recognised anywhere near as much as he should have been. Would give us real drive going forward.

Ken: One of our best players from 20 years ago has to be Malbranque. He would fit in well with the current midfield, he had finesse and also had goalscoring ability. He had fabulous ball control and passing ability.

Aidan: I think Louis Saha. An almighty partner for Mitro up top and was consistent when he did play for us. I think he would make a huge difference.

Nick: Got to be Saha. Scored 15 that season before we sold him to Man Utd.