Leicester 'in it to win it' after easy night in Europe

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

The winners of this tie face one of the Europa Conference League group winners in the last 16.

Winning the whole thing would put Leicester in next year's Europa League and it may be their best bet of doing so.

Leicester had not won in five games in all competitions before this match but they were far too good for the Danish Cup winners, who have never been further than the first round of a European competition before.

The second leg in Denmark next week should be a formality, with Brendan Rodgers praising the "fluency" of his side.

He says the Foxes are "in it to win it" and they will rarely have an easier night in Europe.