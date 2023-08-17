Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Amid the expectation and optimism of fans to see their new signing on the Premier League stage, Jurrien Timber had his debut cut short on Saturday to what looked like an innocuous injury at the time.

On Wednesday it was confirmed the defender suffered an ACL injury requiring surgery and that he will be out for a lengthy period of time.

The versatile 22-year-old was brought in to provide depth and competition to the side after injuries halted Arsenal's momentum in the title race last season.

So how much will he be missed by the Gunners and who will replace him?

Playing to the left of the centre-backs against Nottingham Forest - despite favouring a more central or right-back role - Timber slotted into Arteta's style of play and before his injury and substitution 50 minutes in, he was matching other players for stats in defence and distribution.

He was second in the side for tackles won and clearances. His passing accuracy was at 89% and his heatmap showed he wasn't afraid to help the team get forward either.