Brentford captain Pontus Jansson says last week’s win at Norwich “doesn’t mean a thing” if the Bees lose to Burnley on Saturday.

Thomas Frank’s side ended a run of eight games without a win to put distance between themselves and the bottom three, but Jansson knows their position remains precarious.

“We were very happy and satisfied because we almost forgot the feeling of winning,” he said. “It’s probably the best feeling in the world.

“But we are training harder than ever now to give ourselves the best chance of a good result against Burnley.”

Losing regularly is a new experience for the Bees after challenging for promotion in the Championship, and Jansson admits it’s taken some adjustment.

“I’d never lost more than one or two games in a row,” he said. “At this level, it’s hard to go and win the next one because you face tough opponents. But we’ve learned massively from it.”

He also praised the impact of Christian Eriksen in lifting the entire squad.

“Christian is top class and to have him on the pitch gives us something,” Jansson said. “Everyone likes and loves him. He’s a superstar and he’s one of us.”