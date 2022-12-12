Erik ten Hag has said he is keen to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo when the transfer window opens in January, but who would you like to see come through the door at Old Trafford?

The Manchester United boss says United "will do everything in our power" to sign the right player.

Do you have a player in mind who would be the perfect fit? Or has someone caught your eye at the World Cup?

Which forward should United sign in January? Have your say here