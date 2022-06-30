Leeds talking point: Buckle in for transformational summer

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Leeds travelled to Anfield on the opening day of the 2020-21 season, they 'threw down the gauntlet'. Marcelo Bielsa's side took on the reigning Premier League champions with the expansive attacking chaos his style of football embodied.

We thought it would be like that forever.

A fallow summer window last term, mounting injuries to key players and poor results led the board to bring in Jesse Marsch. He was touted as a “natural progression” - the truth is, Marsch's style couldn't be more different.

Few summers in Leeds' history will be so transformational as this one.

Where Bielsa favoured expansion – wingers hugging touchlines, Marsch prefers compactness – two inside forwards, supported by two defensive midfielders. This is one reason why Kalvin Phillips was let go. Phillips' best form was in a possession-based team with him dictating play like a quarterback.

In six weeks' time, a new-look Leeds will be unveiled, a team looking to attack centrally and transition quickly and often. A philosophy focused on counter-attack.

With Bielsa gone and Phillips and Raphinha also looking set to depart, it will certainly test the phrase “kill your darlings”.

Leeds fans can only hope these sacrifices will be the catalyst for Marsch's revolution.