Frank Lampard believes Jordan Pickford and Everton can match each other's ambitions and said the goalkeeper is close to agreeing a new deal.

Pickford had an impressive World Cup with England and kept the joint-highest number of clean sheets.

With his current deal set to expire in 2024, Lampard was asked if Everton can match the goalkeeper's ambition.

He said: "I feel we can. I don’t think it’s straightforward to look at any individual and understand what their ambitions are.

"Jordan is England’s number one and has secured that position relatively, which has been an amazing achievement because we know how difficult that is.

"He’s played at Everton and was a huge reason why we had a great run towards the end of last season and stayed in the league. Everyone knows Jordan was a massive part of that.

"I don’t want to speak for him but Jordan feels very happy at this club. That’s the impression I get. We are a huge club with a big history and big ambition and he is a big part of that.

"Maybe I was fortunate to play Champions League a lot but when I felt comfortable at a club I came in with a smile on my face every day and I looked forward to every game and if Jordan feels like that and we can match each other’s ambitions I don’t see that as a problem."