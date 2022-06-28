Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle’s interest in signing Stade de Reims forward Hugo Ekitike is over after a deal could not be agreed.

It is understood that the demands from the player's agent proved a stumbling block and the club was not prepared to pay over-the-odds for a 20-year old, who has only played one season in Ligue 1 - scoring 10 goals.

The signing of Lille defender Sven Botman should be announced in the next 24 hours.